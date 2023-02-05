East St. Louis triple shooting leaves one dead

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities say a triple shooting left one person dead in East St. Louis.

News 4 was on the scene shortly after 2:30 this afternoon.

Illinois State Police and East St. Louis police responded to 18th and Old Missouri, where they found this blue honda sedan riddled with bullet holes.

According to officials, the driver was shot dead.

East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III said it appeared to have been a drive-by shooting.

Illinois state police haven’t released the names of the people involved.

We are working to find out if any suspects are in custody.

