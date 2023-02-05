Car crash kills 3, injures 2 in Lincoln County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A single-car crash on South Chantilly Road killed three people and left two with serious injuries in Monroe Township.

When the Lincoln County Sheriff’s department arrived on the scene of the crash before 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, they confirmed three occupants were killed, and the two who were injured were taken to the hospital.

Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash reconstruction team is assisting with the investigation.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

