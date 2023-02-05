Authorities investigate Saturday evening homicide in Ferguson

City of Ferguson police officers responded to a call for service in the 100 block of N. Marguerite Avenue just before 8 p.m. Saturday night.(Storyblocks)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are currently investigating a homicide in the City of Ferguson that resulted in the death of a man.

According to a release, City of Ferguson police officers responded to a call for service in the 100 block of N. Marguerite Avenue just before 8 p.m. Saturday night. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside the residence. He was pronounced dead on scene.

City of Ferguson Police Officers requested St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons Detectives lead the investigation, which is still active at this time.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available. If you have information regarding this incident, please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.

