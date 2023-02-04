South City neighbors remember toddler & father killed in double shooting, suspect arrested

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has been arrested for killing a father and his 3-year-old daughter at their Pennsylvania Avenue apartment.

According to police, 60-year-old, Tommy Williams and toddler, Octavia Williams were murdered on Thursday.

Neighbors tell News 4 the pair had an inseparable bond.

“She was a sweetheart. She loved Tommy. They were always out together,” says neighbor, Robert Bradley. “He was one of the first people I met when I moved in.”

Investigators confirm Tommy was shot and killed while the cause of death for the 3-year-old girl is unknown.

“I knew something was wrong when I saw them put up the yellow tape,” Bradley says. “The detective asked me if I heard any gun shots, and I hadn’t heard anything.”

Bradley says he is choosing to remember the father and daughter for what they brought to the block, being good neighbors with great memories.

“He’d do the whole front and rake everyone’s lawn. He was a good man.”

Police are asking for tips on the fatal double shooting. Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

