Man shot, killed in Carondelet neighborhood

By Kalie Strain
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed near the intersection of South Broadway and Bates Saturday afternoon.

Just before 3:30 p.m. police responded to a shooting on South Broadway in the Carondelet neighborhood. No information about the victim or the shooter is available at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.

