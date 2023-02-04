Cold morning, doubling our temps this afternoon

First Alert Weather:

Temperatures in the low 20s this morning

Doubling our temps this afternoon, we’ll be in the 50s

Several days of rain coming up this week

Today: Cold air for the morning hours. Bundle up before heading out but make sure you’re wearing lighter layers for the afternoon. Temperatures later today will sit in the lower 50s. While gusty winds around 25mph from the south will help pull in the warmer air, it will also give the air a slight chill. With that being said, some type of jacket is still needed this afternoon and tonight.

Sunday: It will start sunny Saturday with decreasing clouds but also rising temperatures to the low 50s! But Sunday is the day to get outdoors with sunshine, less wind, and the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Next Week: The mild temps continue, but we’ll get into a chance for some rain Tuesday-Thursday. Depending on the speed of the system, we may even see some showers early Friday. Limited instability will prevent storms from becoming strong, so at this point, it is just looking like rain as opposed to thunderstorms. If that changes, we’ll alert you.

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.