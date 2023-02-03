Tornado sirens accidently go off in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For the second time in three months, tornado sirens went off on accident in St. Louis County.

The sirens went off around 7:00 a.m. Friday. St. Louis County police tell News 4 that someone accidentally activated the sirens.

#PublicAdvisory



St. Louis County's Outdoor Warning Sirens were accidentally sounded this morning during a test. There is no weather emergency at this time. pic.twitter.com/TkW49P7dQQ — St Louis County Office of Emergency Management (@StlCoOEM) February 3, 2023

The sirens also went off by mistake on Nov. 7. The siren warning system is tested on the first Monday of every month.

