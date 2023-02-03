Surprise Squad sweetens celebration for friends of 83 years

By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Many things in our world have changed in the past 80 years. One thing that hasn’t changed is the friendship between a group of women right here in St. Louis.

They went to kindergarten together in 1940 and have been together ever since. One of them reached out to News 4′s Matt Chambers and the Surprise Squad, and the rest is history.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Surprise Squad
Surprise Squad sweetens celebration for friends of 83 years
The Humane Society of Missouri's Day of Giving will take place Feb. 7, 2023.
Humane Society of Missouri’s Second Annual Day of Giving Taking Place Feb. 7
Here are some MLK Day events in the St. Louis area.
MLK Day events in the St. Louis area
Wedding generic
Hermann Wedding Trail to Showcase Wine Country Wedding Venues and Vendors