St. Louis is celebrating “Eat Ice Cream For Breakfast Day” this weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Places around St. Louis are celebrating National “Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day” this weekend with specials, prizes, and of course, ice cream.

On place celebrating is The Fountain on Locust, where starting at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday they will be serving ice cream and waffles. As a bonus, if you show up in your pajamas you will be entered to win prizes.

Another place celebrating is Clementine’s Creamery, where they will have new breakfast flavors, Dancakes Pancake Artists, as well as a pajama contests and giveaways from 9-12 p.m. Saturday

National Eat Ice Cream For Breakfast Day was started by a mother of 6 in the ‘60s on a snow day. The kids were complaining there was nothing to do because it was too cold, and she suggested ice cream for breakfast.

