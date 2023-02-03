St. Charles County mom donates kidney to 10-year-old son

WENTZVILLE (KMOV) -- A St. Charles County family has a bit of relief thanks to great medical care, and a great mom.

Doctors determined last January that 10-year-old Jaxson Dreiling had stage 4 chronic kidney disease. He would need a transplant.

Late last summer, the family got some good news. Jaxson’s mom Kate was a match for a kidney donation.

After the successful transplant last month between mom and son, a celebration was held in a Wentzville neighborhood Thursday. Both Jaxson and Kate are doing good but will have to get regular checkups. Jaxson will have to take medication for the rest of his life.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family financially.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.