SLU finds cancer immunotherapy does not interfere with COVID-19 immunity in vaccinated patients
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis University’s researched showed that cancer immunotherapy does not interfere with COVID-19 immunity in previously vaccinated patients.
The university says this means it supposed recommending the vaccine for patients with cancer, even if they are receiving therapy. The lab studied T-Cell responses and antibody responses against COVID in vaccinated and unvaccinated patients receiving immunotherapy.
Their research found data to support the clinical safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccination.
