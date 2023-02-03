SLU finds cancer immunotherapy does not interfere with COVID-19 immunity in vaccinated patients

By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis University’s researched showed that cancer immunotherapy does not interfere with COVID-19 immunity in previously vaccinated patients.

The university says this means it supposed recommending the vaccine for patients with cancer, even if they are receiving therapy. The lab studied T-Cell responses and antibody responses against COVID in vaccinated and unvaccinated patients receiving immunotherapy.

Their research found data to support the clinical safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccination.

