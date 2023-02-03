Sign up now for the 2023 Fight For Air Climb - St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Registration is now open for the 2023 Fight For Air Climb.

The climb will take place on March 25, 2023 at Metropolitan Square in St. Louis. Participants will climb 40 floors, 856 steps.

The climb aims to increase awareness for lung disease, fund life-saving cancer research and support the American Lung Association’s efforts to save lives through research, education and advocacy. According to the American Lung Association, more than 867,000 Missouri residents suffer from lung disease.

Click here for more information and to register.

