Police: motor vehicle thefts in St. Louis City at 691 so far this year, 14 carjackings

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been nearly a week since pastor Mike Coleman’s terrifying run in with two car thieves, caught on camera, in the parking lot of Carondelet Baptist Church.

“I’ve talked to people I haven’t talked to in three or four decades that were like, ‘oh my goodness’,” said Coleman. “If this is going to stop, you’re going to have to get to the root of the matter, and I think it goes much higher up than 12 and 13-year-olds running around committing crimes.”

One of the teens suspects of carjacking his van on January 27, a 13-year-old boy, was taken into custody this week. During the St. Louis Metropolitan Police’s weekly crime briefing, Captain Donnell Moore said his mother was the one to help turn him in.

“I commend her. I know how hard that would be, as a father of two sons, having to do that,” said Coleman. “I really want her to know that I’m praying and supporting her.”

Pastor Coleman’s incident marks one of 14 reported carjackings in the city of St. Louis so far this year. Police provided a breakdown this week on those events and when they occurred:

1/1/2023

1/7/2023

1/20/2023

1/22/2023

1/23/2023- (4 incidents)

1/25/2023- (2 incidents)

1/27/2023

1/28/2023- (2 incidents)

1/31/2023

This is one less than the number of carjackings this time last year in 2022. Yet, the number of motor vehicle thefts so far this year are significantly higher.

As of Wednesday, SLMPD tell News 4 there have been 691 reported incidents of motor vehicle theft so far this year, with 149 of those reported in just the last week. Meanwhile, there were 311 motor vehicle thefts up to this point in 2022.

This is slightly higher than the number of carjackings back in December, which was 612.

However, in the last six months, the number of motor vehicle thefts has declined.

2022 MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT NUMBERS (6-MONTHS)

July - 987

August - 1040

September - 900

October - 912

November - 678

December - 612

While it appears motor vehicle thefts and carjackings are increasingly connected to juveniles, SLMPD says that may be a bit misleading.

“It’s going to appear that juvenile crime is up possibly due to the fact again that a little over a year ago the age was changed for adults,” said Captain Moore. “So what you’re looking at, a lot of individuals who would’ve normally been arrested at the age of 17 as an adult, have now fallen down to the juvenile level. So, that will statistically give a feel that there is more juvenile crime occurring when its actually been pretty much constant.”

For victims like Coleman, they hope more accountability among those committing these crimes, can help further reduce future incidents.

“Because of the other events going around,” said Coleman, “We got to have a standard and if this is going to cease, then there’s got to be some sort of a punishment to make it stop.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.