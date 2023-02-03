Police investigate double shooting in Mt. Pleasant neighborhood

Police taped off blocks around Pennsylvania Avenue Thursday evening. for a homicide...
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two people were found shot at a south St. Louis residence Thursday evening.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a juvenile was found not conscious or breathing at the home in the 5100 block of Pennsylvania just before 7 p.m. A man was also found in the basement not conscious or breathing with a gunshot wound to the back.

The homicide unit is investigating. The medical examiner’s office was at the scene around 8 p.m.

No other information was immediately released. News 4 will update this article with more information.

