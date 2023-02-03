Multiple lanes of I-55 blocked by SEMI on fire

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Multiple lanes of I-55 southbound have been blocked due to a SEMI truck on fire.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says this is north of Meramec Bottom Road. Three out of five lanes are currently blocked and MoDOT believes it will be 3 hours before they are cleared.

News4 will update this story once more information has been received.

