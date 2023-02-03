Much Colder Tonight, Big Chill For Friday

By Steve Templeton
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Temps Plummet tonight and it turns breezy
  • Wind chills by morning near 0°
  • Friday is cold, but a quick warm up kicks in this weekend

This Evening: Expect a quick drop in temperatures as a dry cold front passes through. Clear skies and temps falling into the 20s by late evening with a wind chill in the teens. Winds North 10-20 MPH, some gusts to 25 MPH.

Friday: A much colder day on tap. Winds around 10 MPH in the morning will give us a wind chill near 0°. Winds turn lighter later in the day and we’ll have plenty of sunshine, but it won’t get above freezing.

The Weekend: Dry and warming up. Saturday will have breezy conditions and highs near 50°. But Sunday is the day to get outdoors with sunshine, less wind and mid 50s in the afternoon.

