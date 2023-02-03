Missouri dispensaries prepare to start recreational marijuana sales on Friday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dispensaries across the St. Louis region are gearing up for what likely could be a very busy weekend for the first ever sales of recreational, adult-use cannabis in the state.

According to the Missouri Department of Health, the Division of Cannabis Regulation will begin approving licenses on Friday Feb. 3.

Nearly all of Missouri’s medical dispensaries requested to convert their license to comprehensive license which will allow for the sale of adult-use as well as medical.

A spokesperson for DHSS says once a license is approved, a dispensary can immediately begin adult-use sales as long as they are compliant with state guidelines and rules. Originally many dispensaries thought they would begin sales on February 6, but with new information, many are gearing up for those first sales to take place sometime on Friday.

Adult-use consumers must be 21 years or older and have a valid government issued ID. Without a medical card, customers can purchase up to three ounces at a time and can be in possession of up to three ounces. Adult use purchases are taxed at 6% in addition to local taxes. Medical marijuana card holders are allowed six ounces, taxed at 4%.

