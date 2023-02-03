Missouri Department of Revenue increases car dealer fees by $65

By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The Missouri Department of Revenue is upping car dealer fees.

According to the Post Dispatch, car dealers can charge a $500 maximum fee. That price will increase by $65. It is meant to reflect increases in the consumer price index.

The original fee of $200 was raised last year to help pay for updates to the state’s aging computer systems.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cities like St. Louis make plenty of revenue off parking meters. But if a bill in the Missouri...
Missouri House bill would ban cities from using on-street parking meters
SLU finds cancer immunotherapy does not interfere with COVID-19 immunity in vaccinated patients
SLU finds cancer immunotherapy does not interfere with COVID-19 immunity in vaccinated patients
East St. Louis parents calling for ex-public works director to step down from school board
East St. Louis parents calling for ex-public works director to step down from school board
Missouri dispensaries prepare to start recreational marijuana sales on Friday
Missouri dispensaries prepare to start recreational marijuana sales on Friday