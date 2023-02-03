Missouri Department of Revenue increases car dealer fees by $65

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The Missouri Department of Revenue is upping car dealer fees.

According to the Post Dispatch, car dealers can charge a $500 maximum fee. That price will increase by $65. It is meant to reflect increases in the consumer price index.

The original fee of $200 was raised last year to help pay for updates to the state’s aging computer systems.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.