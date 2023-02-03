Man killed in hit-and-run Thursday night in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A truck drove off after hitting a pedestrian, killing him, Thursday night in St. Louis County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that William Woolford, 47, was struck and killed shortly after 9 p.m. on Midland Blvd. at Goodale Ave. The agency described the vehicle that hit him as a full-size black pickup truck.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.