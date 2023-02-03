Human remains identified after October discovery in North City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Human remains discovered in October in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood were identified Thursday as 61-year-old David Albrecht.

Albrecht’s remains were found the afternoon of October 17 after a CrimeStoppers tip the day before. A fire department cadaver dog found the remains in the 3200 block of North 19th Street.

Authorities searched the area on October 16 after the initial tip but did not find anything that day.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the medical examiner are continuing their investigation into the homicide.

