Colder Today, Weekend Looks Great!

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Just one Colder Day
  • Lots of sunshine through the weekend
  • Mild weekend temperatures

This Afternoon: A much colder day on tap. Winds turn lighter with plenty of sunshine, but it won’t get above freezing.

Tonight: Winds turns more southerly so temperatures remain near steady overnight. This will help set us up for the big weekend warmup.

The Weekend: Dry and warming up. Saturday will have breezy conditions and partly cloudy skies with highs near 50°. But Sunday is the day to get outdoors with sunshine, less wind and mid 50s in the afternoon.

7 Day Forecast
