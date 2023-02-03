Colder Today, Weekend Looks Great!

First Alert Weather:

Just one Colder Day

Lots of sunshine through the weekend

Mild weekend temperatures

This Afternoon: A much colder day on tap. Winds turn lighter with plenty of sunshine, but it won’t get above freezing.

Tonight: Winds turns more southerly so temperatures remain near steady overnight. This will help set us up for the big weekend warmup.

The Weekend: Dry and warming up. Saturday will have breezy conditions and partly cloudy skies with highs near 50°. But Sunday is the day to get outdoors with sunshine, less wind and mid 50s in the afternoon.

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.