A Chilly Night, But Warmer Weekend!

First Alert Weather:

Cold tonight, temperatures in the 20s

Big warm up for the weekend, 50s on the way

Breezy Saturday, Less wind and more sunshine Sunday

Tonight: Winds turns more southerly so temperatures remain near steady overnight, but it will remain chilly in the 20s with clear skies.

The Weekend: Dry and warming up quickly. Saturday will have breezy conditions, some gusts in the afternoon and evening to 30 mph. It will start sunny Saturday with increasing clouds but also increasing temperatures to the low 50s! But Sunday is the day to get outdoors with sunshine, less wind and upper 50s in the afternoon.

Next Week: The mild temps continue, but we’ll get into a chance for some rain Tuesday-Thursday.

