2 police officers shot in Soulard

Police sirens flashing generic photo
Police sirens flashing generic photo(Canva)
By Matt Woods
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two St. Louis Police officers were shot at 9th and Lafayette in the Soulard neighborhood Thursday night.

A spokesperson for the police department said the officers were conducting a car stop investigation on a vehicle connected to a robbery when the shooting happened. One suspect was taken into custody with a gunshot to the ankle. Another suspect is still at large.

The officers were taken to the hospital but their condition was not immediately known.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police taped off blocks around Pennsylvania Avenue Thursday evening. for a homicide...
Police investigate double shooting in Mt. Pleasant neighborhood
SLU finds cancer immunotherapy does not interfere with COVID-19 immunity in vaccinated patients
SLU finds cancer immunotherapy does not interfere with COVID-19 immunity in vaccinated patients
East St. Louis parents calling for ex-public works director to step down from school board
East St. Louis parents calling for ex-public works director to step down from school board
Missouri dispensaries prepare to start recreational marijuana sales on Friday
Missouri dispensaries prepare to start recreational marijuana sales on Friday