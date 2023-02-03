2 police officers shot in Soulard

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two St. Louis Police officers were shot at 9th and Lafayette in the Soulard neighborhood Thursday night.

A spokesperson for the police department said the officers were conducting a car stop investigation on a vehicle connected to a robbery when the shooting happened. One suspect was taken into custody with a gunshot to the ankle. Another suspect is still at large.

The officers were taken to the hospital but their condition was not immediately known.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

