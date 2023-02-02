What’s the coolest thing made in Illinois?

Logo for the 2023 Illinois Manufacturers' Association Makers Madness contest.
Logo for the 2023 Illinois Manufacturers' Association Makers Madness contest.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV) – The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association has kicked off its fourth annual Makers Madness Contest.

The competition is a bracket-style tournament where the public votes for their favorite Illinois-made product. Once nominations are submitted, people will be able to go online and vote to determine the top 16 products. Voting will continue in head-to-head matchups until a winner is selected.

The tournament aims to highlight contributions made by Illinois manufacturers.

Nominations are accepted through Feb. 19. The winner will be announced on March 29.

Click here to nominate a product.

