What’s the coolest thing made in Illinois?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV) – The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association has kicked off its fourth annual Makers Madness Contest.

The competition is a bracket-style tournament where the public votes for their favorite Illinois-made product. Once nominations are submitted, people will be able to go online and vote to determine the top 16 products. Voting will continue in head-to-head matchups until a winner is selected.

The tournament aims to highlight contributions made by Illinois manufacturers.

Nominations are accepted through Feb. 19. The winner will be announced on March 29.

