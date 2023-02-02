Wash U buys several properties in Delmar Loop

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - Several buildings along a popular stretch of Delmar Avenue have a new owner.

Washington University said it purchased the six properties in the Delmar Loop, including the famous ‘Pin-Up Bowl,’ from Joe Edwards. The longtime entertainment venue owner has spent decades building up the Delmar Loop into a popular destination for tourists and locals alike.

“You see seniors. You see young people. A whole gambit of wonderful people,” longtime University City resident Joshua Patton said.

The university plans to keep the buildings’ current tenants and could add office space in the future. Edwards calls it a deal that benefits both sides.

“We’re grateful for our partnership with Joe and appreciate him thinking of us when he decided to put these properties on the market,” Washington University spokesperson Susan Killenberg McGinn said. “We’re united in our commitment to preserve the vitality and long-term success of the Loop.”

“Having people like Wash-U revitalize the area is a really good move,” neighbor Aaron Hatch said.

Edwards is not retiring. He still maintains several properties in the area, including his flagship restaurant and venue Blueberry Hill and the Moonrise Hotel down the street. He will also continue to operate ‘Pin-Up Bowl.’

He said the moves will help him focus on new projects, like ‘Magic Mini-Golf.’ Now under construction, the venue will feature a full 18-hole course, shuffleboard and more.

“I love creating places where they are experience places where you don’t have to be good at the sport to enjoy it,” Edwards said.

There is still no word on the total purchase price.

