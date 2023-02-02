WANTED: Man wearing flip-flops sought in connection with South County car theft

Surveillance images of a man sought in connection with a Jan. 6, 2023 car theft in St. Louis...
Surveillance images of a man sought in connection with a Jan. 6, 2023 car theft in St. Louis County.(St. Louis County Police Department)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – St. Louis County police are asking for help identifying a man sought in connection with a car theft.

The theft reportedly occurred on Jan. 6 in the 6000 block of Lemay Ferry Road. According to police, the suspect then used the stolen debit cards in south St. Louis County. The stolen vehicle was later recovered.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call Det. Nickolaus at 314-615-8635 or email mnickolaus@stlouiscountymo.gov.

