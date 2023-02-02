IN UNISON chorus brings community together through song

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- News 4 is recognizing the immeasurable contributions Black St. Louisans have made throughout the city’s history.

The St. Louis Symphony’s IN UNISON chorus is a tradition that began more than 30 years ago. It started as a partnership between the symphony and five predominantly African-American churches across the area.

That partnership has grown to 33 churches, bringing more than 120 voices together as one. The chorus focuses on the “interpretation, preservation, and performance of Black American musical expression.” In addition to church members, the chorus has members from colleges and universities. Members come from many walks of life but come together for a unified voice.

The combined voices put heart and soul into the chorus. Member Diane Smoot said her family has deep roots in Black and American history. It is her heritage that she expresses through song with the choir.

“My grandmother told me about her grandmother, who was sold away from her mother. So that’s very real to me,” Smoot said. “On the other side of the family, I have an ancestor who fought in the Colored Troops who fought in the last battle of the Civil War.”

Smoot really thinks about the words that IN UNISON sings.

“I dream why can’t the world be like the symphony chorus and IN UNISON chorus, singing together,” she said.

You can catch the IN UNISON chorus at Powell Hall on February 24 with local talent Kennedy Holmes.

