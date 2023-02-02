Turning Colder Quickly Tonight, Big Chill For Friday

First Alert Weather:

Temps Plummet this evening and it turns breezy

Wind chills by morning near 0°

Friday is cold, but a quick warm up kicks in this weekend

This Evening: Expect a quick drop in temperatures as a dry cold front passes through. Clear skies and temps falling into the 20s by late evening with a wind chill in the teens. Winds North 10-20 MPH, some gusts to 25 MPH.

Friday: A much colder day on tap. Winds around 10 MPH in the morning will give us a wind chill near 0°. Winds turn lighter later in the day and we’ll have plenty of sunshine, but it won’t get above freezing.

The Weekend: Dry and warming up. Saturday will have breezy conditions and highs near 50°. But Sunday is the day to get outdoors with sunshine, less wind and mid 50s in the afternoon.

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.