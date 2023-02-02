Sunny & Warmer This Afternoon, Much Colder Friday

First Alert Weather:

Sunny and warmer today

Cold front late this afternoon brings big cool down for Friday

The warming trend really kicks into gear through the weekend and early next week

Thursday: A big warm up with upper 40s and skies becoming sunny in the afternoon.

Friday: A big cool down, the chill will be noticeable right away in the morning with lows in the teens. A sunny, dry day but it will be much colder.

The Weekend: Dry and warming up. Saturday will have breezy conditions and upper 40s for the high. But Sunday is the day to get outdoors with sunshine, less wind and mid 50s in the afternoon.

