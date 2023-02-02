St. Peters man gets 5 years in prison for having thousands of child pornography photos, videos

ST. PETERS (KMOV) -- A St. Peters man was sentenced Thursday to 5 and a half years in prison for possessing child pornography.

Martin D. Smith, 58, was caught with 2,561 photos and 13 videos of child porn on two cell phones and a tablet. He pleaded guilty to the crime in November.

Smith admitted to viewing and downloading child pornography for more than a year. An investigation into Smith started after a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said in a press release.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.