St. Peters man gets 5 years in prison for having thousands of child pornography photos, videos

By Matt Woods
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. PETERS (KMOV) -- A St. Peters man was sentenced Thursday to 5 and a half years in prison for possessing child pornography.

Martin D. Smith, 58, was caught with 2,561 photos and 13 videos of child porn on two cell phones and a tablet. He pleaded guilty to the crime in November.

Smith admitted to viewing and downloading child pornography for more than a year. An investigation into Smith started after a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said in a press release.

