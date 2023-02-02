New website aims to help prevent suicide among service members, veterans & families

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) --- A new website to help Missouri veterans and their families is online now.

Governor Mike Parson announced the website launch on Thursday. The site is focused on preventing suicide and offers resources for the military community and those who want to support them. It also offers free online military culture and suicide prevention training programs.

The Missouri Governor’s Challenge Team to Prevent Suicide among Service Members, Veterans, and their Families is behind the launch. It was established in 2021 to help prevent suicide.

Click here to view the website.

