Metro East man charged in connection with Pontoon Beach cold case

MADISON COUNTY (KMOV) -The Madison County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced charges against a 55-year-old man in connection with a cold case in Pontoon Beach.

Prosecutors say Roger Sutton is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death in connection to the disappearance and death of East St. Louis resident Patrenia Butler-Turner. Investigators say she was 40 years old when she was last seen getting into a red pick-up truck on January 17, 2013. Sutton is accused of beating and strangling Butler-Turner and hiding her body in a wooded area of Pontoon Beach.

Sutton’s nephew, 32-year-old Nathan Beyer, of Alton, is also charged with concealment of a homicidal death. Police believe he helped hide Butler-Turner’s body.

Sutton’s criminal history dates back several decades and includes convictions for robbery, burglary, theft and drug possession. He is currently 10 months into a two-year sentence for possession of meth, however, he was scheduled to be released on parole on February 14.

Once Sutton is paroled, he will be sent to the Madison County Jail and held on a $3 million bond. Beyer will be held on a $500,000 bond.

