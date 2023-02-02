Cori Bush renews fight to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment in Washington

By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush is renewing the fight to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.

It is a fight that dates back to the 1920s and seeks to secure full equality for women.

Bush supports making it the 28th amendment and giving more legal power when it comes to fighting for equal pay and other rights.

“We bleed, so we belong in the Constitution,” said Bush. “We breathe, we belong in the Constitution. Each week that goes by without the ERA is a week where we allow, we, Congress, we allow injustice and inequity to thrive and to continue to impact, to harm women and communities across this country.”

The equal rights act, or ERA, also holds more legal protections for pregnant women and victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Metrolink making new security improvements as they inch closer to finalizing a North-South...
Metrolink making new security improvements as they inch closer to finalizing a North-South expansion
Billions of dollars in development to reverse decades of redlining, neglect on Delmar
Billions of dollars in development to reverse decades of redlining, neglect on Delmar
FBI now searching for who is responsible for threats against LGBTQ businesses in St. Louis
FBI now searching for who is responsible for threats against LGBTQ businesses in St. Louis
FBI now searching for who is responsible for threats against LGBTQ businesses in St. Louis
FBI now searching for who is responsible for threats against LGBTQ businesses in St. Louis