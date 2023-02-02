Billions of dollars in development to reverse decades of redlining, neglect on Delmar

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Delmar Boulevard was prosperous for decades and one of the places to be in St. Louis.

That was then. And now, it has been hollowed out by actions that made it a dividing line between races and the “haves and have-nots.”

Between the city and private developers, there’s in excess of a billion dollars in development happening to reverse the decades of redlining and neglect on Delmar. And we are getting our first look at the newest phase.

The targeted area is on Delmar, right by Union Boulevard. What is now some dilapidated buildings will, in the coming months, be transformed into a whole new event and dining complex.

New renderings for the Delmar Maker District have been released.

The spaces will include another Steve’s Hot Dogs, a Fountain on Locust spinoff and Alpha Brewing Company.

Third Degree Glass Factory will also get a boost from all of this.

If all goes to plan, the district will start opening this fall.

