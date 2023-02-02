‘Answer us’: Hazelwood parents send demands to district citing no transparency, unanswered questions & student violations

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) - Parents are calling out the Hazelwood School District for a lack of transparency and violating the rights of staff and students.

“Quit playing games, quit hiding, and come and talk to us. We’re asking you. Answer us,” said parent, Pastor Michael Williams.

Williams said that despite sending over a list of demands, the district continues to give them the silent treatment. Families plan to take over next Tuesday’s board of education meeting to voice their concerns.

“I’m paying my tax dollars to someone who doesn’t show any compassion, no empathy and is just unprofessional,” Tara Sweets said.

Sweets has already pulled her son out of the district and is on the verge of removing a second child.

“I got tired of hearing fights at school, and I got tired of him feeling that he was not receiving the proper education,” she said. “He felt that he needed to thrive, so I pulled him out.”

According to parents, Hazelwood schools and administrators don’t answer when families reach out for assistance with academics or behavior.

“I do not feel like they’re transparent because anything as simple as responding to a simple email, responding to a simple phone call, and you don’t have the time to do that. No, there isn’t transparency there,” Williams said.

“As a teacher, what I’m seeing is my son saying, ‘I don’t feel like my teachers care about me’ when I know that the teachers do care. But, when teachers are feeling like they can’t voice their concerns and when they’re being intimidated they are coming to work just to survive,” Sweets said.

A list of demands was sent to Hazelwood school leaders on Monday, and as of Wednesday Williams said no one has replied.

Specific concerns included are the following:

1. Students’ due process rights to be followed in all discipline infractions and parents contacted immediately.

- there have been several incidents’ students were not allowed to provide their written statement during a discipline infractions. Students were immediately issued (sometimes) an excessive suspension without their voice being heard.

2. Students and teachers to be able to voice their concerns without fear of retaliation. We want administrators to follow HCHS policies and procedures.

- students have a right to their freedom of speech. This is their 1st amendment right. They are being threatened with, if they protest, they will be suspended, games forfeited, or not able to participate in their graduation.

- some teachers and faculty feel like they are working in a hostile work environment because of the administration and many feel if they voice a concern, then there is a form of retaliation.

3. Excessive suspensions and the due process rights of the students being violated, need to be investigated. Pending the outcome of the investigations, we want the assistant superintendent and high school principal to be suspended without pay. There needs to be accountability.

- parents are not being contacted at the onset of a discipline infraction. Parents are being contacted after a suspension has been issued without due process.

- some suspensions and disciplinary actions have been excessive and unfair, or abuse of power.

4. We are calling for the firing of the Athletic Director, for student endangerment: use of profane language towards the students and creating a hostile environment for the students. Also, we need an investigation done into her qualifications and/or certification of the position she holds.

- reports from students have been made against the athletic director about her use of profanity towards the athletes.

5. We are asking that a proper investigation into the suspension of two sports coaches. We want them to be immediately reinstated to their coaching positions. They are depriving the students of their leadership and connections with college opportunities.

