Wellston restaurant destroyed by overnight fire

WELLSTON, Mo. (KMOV) - A fire destroyed a fish and chicken restaurant in Wellston overnight.

Firefighters tell News 4 the blaze broke out at Yum Yum Chicken and Fish near the intersection of Kienlen and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. Firefighters were able to knock the fire down around midnight, but the building is a total loss.

Nobody was inside at the time of the fire. Firefighters had to deal with the cold, water runoff froze and firefighters had to rotate fighting the fire so they could warm up inside their trucks.

