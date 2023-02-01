St. Louis rapper, 30 Deep Grimeyy, sentenced to prison

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis rapper 30 Deep Grimeyy, also known as Arthur Pressley, has been sentenced to seven years and eight months in prison for gun charges.

The 25-year-old rapper was caught in possession of a gun as a convicted felon and fake documents pertaining to the weapon.

Pressley was stopped by St. Louis police officers on Jan. 5, 2021 for having a taillight out and license plates for a different car, where officers then found a Beretta 92FS 9mm pistol next to Pressley.

After the traffic stop, Pressley sent messages to the original purchaser of the gun, asking him to falsify a bill of sale to one of the other occupants of the vehicle. He produced a falsified copy of the bill of sale in October, on the first day of his trial on the felony charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Pressley was twice previously convicted on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had been investigating Pressley and his gang, 30 Deep, for over a year at the time of the traffic stop.

