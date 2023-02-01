St. Louis rapper, 30 Deep Grimeyy, sentenced to prison

The St. Louis rapper 30 Deep Grimeyy, also known as Arthur Pressley, has been sentenced to seven years and eight months in prison for gun charges.(SLMPD)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis rapper 30 Deep Grimeyy, also known as Arthur Pressley, has been sentenced to seven years and eight months in prison for gun charges.

The 25-year-old rapper was caught in possession of a gun as a convicted felon and fake documents pertaining to the weapon.

Pressley was stopped by St. Louis police officers on Jan. 5, 2021 for having a taillight out and license plates for a different car, where officers then found a Beretta 92FS 9mm pistol next to Pressley.

After the traffic stop, Pressley sent messages to the original purchaser of the gun, asking him to falsify a bill of sale to one of the other occupants of the vehicle. He produced a falsified copy of the bill of sale in October, on the first day of his trial on the felony charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Pressley was twice previously convicted on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had been investigating Pressley and his gang, 30 Deep, for over a year at the time of the traffic stop.

