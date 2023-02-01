St. Louis’ Old Courthouse will undergo major renovations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One of St. Louis’ most iconic buildings will undergo a major renovation to carry important history into the future.

Finding hope and strength through the stories of Dred and Harriet Scott, who won their freedom at the “Old Courthouse” downtown after an eleven-year fight.

Now, a multi-million dollar renovation will allow courthouse visitors to better engage with their story and the stories of so many others.

The courthouse renovation, slated to be finished in two years, is only the second significant renovation to the courthouse since in opened in 1839.

The upgrades will also ensure everyone gets to experience its history.

The project is jointly funded by the National Park Service and Gateway Arch Park Foundation.

