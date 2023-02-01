St. Louis City raises Pan African flag to celebrate start of Black History Month

By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis officials today raised the red, black and green flag at City Hall, recognizing the start of Black History Month.

St. Louis mayor Tishaura Jones said that teaching Black history is important because it is American history.

Every year Black History Month has a theme. This year’s theme is “Black resistance.”

