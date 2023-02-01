Spire worker hit when chase ends as crash in South City
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Spire worker was hit when a chase ended in a crash in South City Wednesday morning.
St. Louis County police tell News 4 one of their officers was chasing the Suburban when it crashed near the intersection of Christy and Gravois in the city around 6:45 a.m.
The condition of the Spire employee was not immediately known.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.