Spire worker hit when chase ends as crash in South City

A Spire worker was hit when a chase ended in a crash in South City Wednesday morning
A Spire worker was hit when a chase ended in a crash in South City Wednesday morning(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Spire worker was hit when a chase ended in a crash in South City Wednesday morning.

St. Louis County police tell News 4 one of their officers was chasing the Suburban when it crashed near the intersection of Christy and Gravois in the city around 6:45 a.m.

The condition of the Spire employee was not immediately known.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dr. Keisha Scarlett
Dr. Keisha Scarlett named new SLPS superintendent
FILE - Beyonce accepts the award for best R&B performance for "Black Parade" at the 63rd annual...
Beyonce coming to St. Louis as part of ‘Renaissance World Tour’
IL weapons ban hold
Appeals court upholds restraining order on Illinois gun ban
Bipartisan bill looks to restrict access to gun for minors in Missouri
Bipartisan bill looks to restrict access to guns for minors in Missouri