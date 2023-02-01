Page to discuss relaunch of St. Louis County Crime Commission

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Crime Commission is being relaunched, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will announce at a Wednesday morning press conference.

The nine-member commission was formed in the 1970s. It last met in 2019 but has not done so amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It is scheduled to meet on February 23.

Page is scheduled to talk more about the commission at 8:30 a.m.

