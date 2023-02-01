Page to discuss relaunch of St. Louis County Crime Commission

FILE - In this June 23, 2020, file photo, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page speaks during a...
FILE - In this June 23, 2020, file photo, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page speaks during a news conference in Town and Country, Mo. Democratic St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is urging the County Council to adopt a mask requirement when it meets Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Page's mask mandate was overturned last month by the council, and a judge last week granted a temporary restraining order to halt it. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Crime Commission is being relaunched, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will announce at a Wednesday morning press conference.

The nine-member commission was formed in the 1970s. It last met in 2019 but has not done so amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It is scheduled to meet on February 23.

Page is scheduled to talk more about the commission at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Yum Yum Chicken and Fish fire
Wellston restaurant destroyed by overnight fire
IL weapons ban hold
Appeals court upholds restraining order on Illinois gun ban
Bipartisan bill looks to restrict access to gun for minors in Missouri
Bipartisan bill looks to restrict access to guns for minors in Missouri
Samuel Mudd was arrested on January 30 and charged with multiple thefts.
Man charged with multiple thefts in St. Louis County