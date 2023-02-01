Mostly Sunny & Above Freezing Today

First Alert Weather:

Dry & Not As Cold Today

Warm Up Continues Tomorrow

Warmer days ahead, 50s in sight in the 7-day forecast

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with lighter winds today. Highs will finally climb above freezing after several days in the deep freeze.

What’s next: We’ll enjoy a break from these bitter temperatures and enjoy many days this upcoming week in the upper 40s and even 50s. Friday is a one day cool down, a chilly day near freezing but with lots of sunshine. The warming trend resumes over the weekend. Looking ahead at the first few weeks of February, the pattern stays favorable for above-normal temperatures. With milder air in place, it’s more likely that any precipitation will fall as rain as opposed to snow. If that changes, we’ll let you know!

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.