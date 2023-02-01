Mostly Sunny & Above Freezing Today

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First Alert Weather:

  • Dry & Not As Cold Today
  • Warm Up Continues Tomorrow
  • Warmer days ahead, 50s in sight in the 7-day forecast

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with lighter winds today. Highs will finally climb above freezing after several days in the deep freeze.

What’s next: We’ll enjoy a break from these bitter temperatures and enjoy many days this upcoming week in the upper 40s and even 50s. Friday is a one day cool down, a chilly day near freezing but with lots of sunshine. The warming trend resumes over the weekend. Looking ahead at the first few weeks of February, the pattern stays favorable for above-normal temperatures. With milder air in place, it’s more likely that any precipitation will fall as rain as opposed to snow. If that changes, we’ll let you know!

7 Day Forecast
Download the KMOV Weather App

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Feb 1 seven-day
A Cold Start But Above Freezing Today
A frigid night, but warmer days are ahead
A frigid night, but warmer days are ahead
7 Day Forecast Jan. 31
Temps stay frigid today, but warmer days are ahead
Jan 31 seven-day forecast
Temps stay frigid today, but warmer days are ahead