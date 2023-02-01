Man with outstanding warrants in custody after refusing to leave home near Hillsboro, MO

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man with outstanding warrants for domestic abuse barricaded himself in a residence near Hillsboro, Missouri, Wednesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities had the man in custody after 4 p.m. after he surrendered himself.

The sheriff’s office got a tip around noon that the man was seen in a neighborhood north of Hillsboro. Deputies looked for him in the area, and the man fled to a house in the 4500 block of Chapel Hill Court. The man refused to leave for hours. A SWAT team was on the scene, and several roads were blocked.

The man eventually walked out of the house and surrendered on his own after talking with a sheriff negotiator.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said it was unclear if the man was armed. No one has been reported injured.

The man was also wanted for arson.

News 4 will update this article as more information becomes available.

