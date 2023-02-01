Man with outstanding warrants in custody after refusing to leave home near Hillsboro, MO

No one was injured in the incident.
Police sirens flashing generic photo
Police sirens flashing generic photo(Canva)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man with outstanding warrants for domestic abuse barricaded himself in a residence near Hillsboro, Missouri, Wednesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities had the man in custody after 4 p.m. after he surrendered himself.

The sheriff’s office got a tip around noon that the man was seen in a neighborhood north of Hillsboro. Deputies looked for him in the area, and the man fled to a house in the 4500 block of Chapel Hill Court. The man refused to leave for hours. A SWAT team was on the scene, and several roads were blocked.

The man eventually walked out of the house and surrendered on his own after talking with a sheriff negotiator.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said it was unclear if the man was armed. No one has been reported injured.

The man was also wanted for arson.

News 4 will update this article as more information becomes available.

