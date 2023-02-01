Man with memory loss missing out of Berkeley, MO

BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV) -- A 79-year-old man with memory loss went missing out of Berkeley, Missouri, Tuesday morning.

Police are looking for Donald Combs after he left his home around 10 a.m. and has not returned. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He was driving a blue 2013 Chrysler Town and Country.

Authorities ask anyone who sees him to call 911 or the Berkeley Police Department at 314-524-3311.

Donald Combs went missing Tuesday morning. (Missouri State Highway Patrol)

