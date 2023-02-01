Man charged with multiple thefts in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges a Florissant man stole more than thousands of dollars worth of property in December and January across the St. Louis area.

Samuel Mudd was arrested in Overland on January 30 in connection to the crimes. Prosecutors say he was involved in thefts of vehicles, trailers, construction equipment, tools, and catalytic converters. He is charged with felony stealing of $25,000 or more.

Mudd confessed to detectives that he was involved in thefts in Florissant, Hazelwood, Ladue and other areas of St. Louis County, a statement from Florissant Police said. The Florissant Police Department said its investigation into the crimes resulted in the recovery of nearly $200,000 worth of stolen property.

Mudd is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.