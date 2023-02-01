Granite City adding businesses despite uncertain future of steel mill

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Granite City officials are touting several new businesses coming to the area.

Mayor Mike Parkinson told News 4 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Cavalier Furniture will fill vacant spaces in the Nameoki Corridor.

Parkinson and other leaders and residents are preparing for the likely departure of the majority of the U.S. Steel mill operations.

Last summer, U.S Steel announced nearly 1,000 jobs could be lost following a potential closure of the U.S. Steel Plant in Granite City.

950 jobs would be cut if the deal goes through, according to U.S. Steel. Those workers and union leaders tell News 4 there aren’t enough similar jobs in the Granite City area for those affected workers to rebound.

The company is planning to sell the blast furnaces to SunCoke Energy, so it could repurpose the blast furnaces in Granite City and switch to a different type of production for something called pig iron. U.S. Steel’s release said the transition is not expected to impact immediate staffing levels at Granite City Steel.

The project is expected to be completed around summer 2024.

Parkinson said Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Cavalier Furniture’s redevelopment of an old grocery store and K-Mart is totaling $12 million. He said the stores are expected to bring in millions in sales.

Both stores, including a dollar store, are expected to open as early as March.

