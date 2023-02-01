Dr. Keisha Scarlett named new SLPS superintendent

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dr. Keisha Scarlett has been named the new superintendent of the St. Louis Public Schools, the district announced Wednesday.

Scarlett has been the superintendent of academics for the Seattle Public School since 2021, and has worked for the district for 24 years.

The Board of Education of the City of St. Louis has selected Dr. Keisha Scarlett as the district’s new superintendent of schools, effective July 1, 2023. Visit https://t.co/ScdIHN1FuL for more info. Welcome to St. Louis! pic.twitter.com/0SqKhpnSGF — Saint Louis Public Schools (@SLPS_INFO) February 1, 2023

Scarlett will succeed Dr. Kevin Adams, who was in the post for 14 years. Scarlett will start on July 1.

