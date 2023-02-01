Dr. Keisha Scarlett named new SLPS superintendent
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dr. Keisha Scarlett has been named the new superintendent of the St. Louis Public Schools, the district announced Wednesday.
Scarlett has been the superintendent of academics for the Seattle Public School since 2021, and has worked for the district for 24 years.
READ: Three candidates in running for superintendent of SLPS
Scarlett will succeed Dr. Kevin Adams, who was in the post for 14 years. Scarlett will start on July 1.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.