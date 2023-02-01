Dr. Keisha Scarlett named new SLPS superintendent

Dr. Keisha Scarlett
Dr. Keisha Scarlett(SLPS)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dr. Keisha Scarlett has been named the new superintendent of the St. Louis Public Schools, the district announced Wednesday.

Scarlett has been the superintendent of academics for the Seattle Public School since 2021, and has worked for the district for 24 years.

READ: Three candidates in running for superintendent of SLPS

Scarlett will succeed Dr. Kevin Adams, who was in the post for 14 years. Scarlett will start on July 1.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Spire worker was hit when a chase ended in a crash in South City Wednesday morning
Spire worker hit when chase ends as crash in South City
FILE - Beyonce accepts the award for best R&B performance for "Black Parade" at the 63rd annual...
Beyonce coming to St. Louis as part of ‘Renaissance World Tour’
IL weapons ban hold
Appeals court upholds restraining order on Illinois gun ban
Bipartisan bill looks to restrict access to gun for minors in Missouri
Bipartisan bill looks to restrict access to guns for minors in Missouri