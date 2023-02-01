Clydesdale mural that’s overlooked St. Louis for 55 years gets revamped
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Today, workers started removing the Clydesdale sign that has adorned the Anheuser-Busch brewery building for decades.
The iconic sign has looked over I-55 for years.
It is now getting revamped. This is to celebrate the Clydesdales’ 90th anniversary.
The new mural was created by a local artist.
The old one was supposed to be taken down on Monday but was postponed because of the winter weather.
