Clydesdale mural that’s overlooked St. Louis for 55 years gets revamped

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Today, workers started removing the Clydesdale sign that has adorned the Anheuser-Busch brewery building for decades.

The iconic sign has looked over I-55 for years.

It is now getting revamped. This is to celebrate the Clydesdales’ 90th anniversary.

The new mural was created by a local artist.

The old one was supposed to be taken down on Monday but was postponed because of the winter weather.

