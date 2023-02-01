Clydesdale mural that’s overlooked St. Louis for 55 years gets revamped

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Today, workers started removing the Clydesdale sign that has adorned the Anheuser-Busch brewery building for decades.

The iconic sign has looked over I-55 for years.

It is now getting revamped. This is to celebrate the Clydesdales’ 90th anniversary.

The new mural was created by a local artist.

The old one was supposed to be taken down on Monday but was postponed because of the winter weather.

