Cardinals concessionaire to hold hiring event at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals’ concessionaire are looking to fill positions for the upcoming baseball season.

Delaware North Sportservice will be holding a hiring event on Thursday, February 2 from 2:00-6:00pm. The company is looking to fill various part-time and gameday job positions at Busch Stadium. The club says that concession employees could earn up to $20-$30 per hour after tips.

The Cardinals will also be accepting applications for ushers and event staff, as well as other gameday positions. Candidates can learn more at cardinals.com/workatbusch.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.