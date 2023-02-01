Boeing celebrates the end of the production of the 747

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A grand send-off in the sky. Tonight, Boeing’s very last 747 is flying into history.

It comes more than five decades after the world’s first jumbo jet hit the runways at St. Louis’ Lambert Airport.

Today Boeing celebrated the end of the production of the 747, a plane that enabled more people to fly farther, faster and more affordably than ever before.

One of the bi-state’s largest employers held a ceremony at their plant in Everett, Washington.

The 747 has carried millions of travelers, six presidents and even the space shuttle.

Across the country and around the world, the plane didn’t carry passengers, just cargo, on its last delivery.

Then, the aircraft was handed over to its new owner, U.S. Air Cargo Operator, Atlas Air.

